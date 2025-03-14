Vance gives nuclear weapons in Poland a rebuff

"But I would be shocked if he were in favor of extending nuclear weapons to Europe," he said in an interview. Poland's President Andrzej Duda had previously called for the USA to station nuclear weapons in Poland. He had already discussed this proposal with Keith Kellogg, the US special envoy for Ukraine and Russia. NATO's borders had been moved eastwards in 1999, but this had not yet applied to the infrastructure. It would be safer if nuclear weapons were already in Poland.