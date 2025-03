The “Krone” fills the stands in Linz with readers

The "Krone" sets a strong signal!

We have already caused a stir with our initiative: Why is nobody sitting here? Because women are playing here! - is the title of the campaign, which highlights the major problem. And because we want to change something, we want to bring as many spectators as possible to the Linz AG Eisarena on March 28 and 29. Holders of the "Krone" BonusCard receive a 50 percent discount on tickets with the code stored at kronevorteilswelt.at.