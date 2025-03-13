Jewish demonstrators
Palestinian activist in custody: protest at Trump Tower
Following the arrest and planned deportation of Palestinian university activist Mahmoud Khalil in the USA, dozens of people demonstrated at Trump Tower. On placards, the participants demanded the release of Khalil, among other things.
According to media reports, the police broke up the unannounced protest in the lobby of Trump Tower, a skyscraper in the middle of Manhattan where US President Donald Trump used to have his main residence. The organization Jewish Voices for Peace announced online that it had initiated the action.
According to media reports, US immigration officials broke into Khalil's apartment on Sunday night and took the young man with them. He was taken to a detention center in the state of Louisiana, pending trial.
According to the White House, Khalil had distributed propaganda for the Islamist Hamas. He had also organized protest groups that disrupted classes and harassed Jewish students.
Critics are alarmed
The Palestinian is a graduate of Columbia University in New York and, according to his lawyer, lives in the USA with an unlimited residence permit, a green card. According to reports, a court initially blocked Khalil's deportation to give the judiciary time to make a decision.
Critics are not only alarmed because Khalil has not yet received due process and is instead being held in Louisiana, thousands of kilometers away from New York. They also fear that the White House is setting a precedent with a vague justification in order to carry out more such deportations in future and silence critics.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.