How left-wing are you really, Mr. Marterbauer?

From the Chamber of Labor in Prinz-Eugen-Straße to Palais Questenberg-Kaunitz in Vienna's Johannesgasse 5: "This is all a new world for me," says the new Finance Minister almost reverently. Until recently he was still wearing T-shirts, now he is sitting in a suit and red tie under the baroque frescoes with the angels on the ceiling. His predecessor's borrowed Prachensky still hangs on the wall, apart from a few pieces of furniture and a few books, there isn't much else.