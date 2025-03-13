“False” fundraising: 82-year-old woman as victim

Caution required

The police advise caution when strangers suddenly appear unannounced at the front door. Trick thieves often pretend to be police officers, electricity meter readers, chimney sweeps or other tradesmen. They first try to gain the trust of their future victims in a friendly and helpful manner in order to then gain access to the home. The criminals are often unscrupulous and work in pairs or small groups. "Therefore, never let strangers into your apartment or house. Gas, electricity and heating meter readers as well as other tradesmen are usually announced in writing in good time," warns the Styrian Provincial Police Directorate on this occasion.