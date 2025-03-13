Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Con artists in the home

“False” fundraising: 82-year-old woman as victim

Nachrichten
13.03.2025 11:49

An 82-year-old woman from Trieben was the victim of a scam on Wednesday. Unknown persons stole a large amount of cash. The police warn against alleged fundraising campaigns and other "house calls".

0 Kommentare

At around 5.30 p.m., two women managed to gain access to the apartment of the 82-year-old woman in assisted living under the pretext of a fundraising campaign. While they distracted the resident in the kitchen-living room with a conversation, another suspect is believed to have entered the apartment unnoticed and searched for cash. When the senior citizen became suspicious of the situation, she asked the two women to leave the apartment. She was unable to say where the suspected accomplice was at the time.

Cash stolen
After the three people had left, the 82-year-old noticed that cash had been stolen from her bedroom. According to the pensioner, it was a five-digit euro amount. The suspects were two women and a corpulent man. The latter was wearing white trousers. All three spoke with a foreign accent. So far, there is no information about a getaway vehicle. A manhunt has so far been unsuccessful.

Caution required
The police advise caution when strangers suddenly appear unannounced at the front door. Trick thieves often pretend to be police officers, electricity meter readers, chimney sweeps or other tradesmen. They first try to gain the trust of their future victims in a friendly and helpful manner in order to then gain access to the home. The criminals are often unscrupulous and work in pairs or small groups. "Therefore, never let strangers into your apartment or house. Gas, electricity and heating meter readers as well as other tradesmen are usually announced in writing in good time," warns the Styrian Provincial Police Directorate on this occasion.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Steirerkrone
Steirerkrone
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Sudoku
SpieleBild
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf