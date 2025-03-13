Social media queen
Surprise! This royal beats Meghan & Kate
The battle for the social media crown among the royals has been decided - and the winner isn't Meghan or Kate! A new analysis shows which royal families and monarchs are ahead online.
Although Duchess Meghan has been sharing her life with her fans on Instagram again since January, Prince Harry's wife has not made it onto the podium of the most popular royals on social media. This is the result of an analysis by influencer agency Netzschreier. For the comparison, the number of followers of the official social media channels of eleven royal houses and a total of 31 members of the royal families on the Instagram, X, TikTok and Facebook platforms were surveyed.
Queen Rania is the royal number one!
While Duchess Meghan celebrated her Instagram comeback after a long break and now has around 3.5 million followers, that's not enough for a place on the social media throne. The absolute number one among the royals is Jordan's Queen Rania, who leaves all others far behind with almost 39 million followers on the various platforms. Her fans love the style-conscious monarch, who skillfully combines private insights and royal moments.
Prince William and Princess Kate follow in second place, with a combined total of 19.8 million followers on their social media channels. Kate's recent cancer diagnosis and her personal message to the public in particular caused a huge wave of sympathy and attention. Princess Kate clearly beats Duchess Meghan.
Meghan in fourth place - despite the Netflix hype
Meghan Markle's 3.49 million followers are only enough for fourth place behind Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein (5.24 million). With her Netflix series "With Love, Meghan", Meghan is fully committed to her online presence. However, her strategically staged content and deactivated comment function leave little room for interaction with fans.
In fifth place is Princess Eugenie with 1.83 million followers - another member of the British royal family who is very popular online.
British royals are the most popular royal family
Although Rania beats all the individual royals, as an institution the British monarchy remains the undisputed number one among the royal families. With a total of 25.54 million followers, it clearly surpasses all others. Jordan follows in second place with 7.02 million fans, while the Spanish royal family takes third place with two million followers.
Other royals tend to be overshadowed
While the Swedish royal family is still doing well with 1.23 million followers, things look bleak for Luxembourg (173,900), Monaco (403,600) and Belgium (437,700). Norway's royals, recently in the headlines due to a scandal involving Crown Princess Mette-Marit's son Marius, are also holding back with 683,700 fans on Instagram and Facebook.
