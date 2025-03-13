Surprise! This royal beats Meghan & Kate

Although Duchess Meghan has been sharing her life with her fans on Instagram again since January, Prince Harry's wife has not made it onto the podium of the most popular royals on social media. This is the result of an analysis by influencer agency Netzschreier. For the comparison, the number of followers of the official social media channels of eleven royal houses and a total of 31 members of the royal families on the Instagram, X, TikTok and Facebook platforms were surveyed.