Melissa's object magic
Your partner for professional building cleaning
A well-kept home is more than just clean - it is a place of well-being, relaxation and security. Melissa Pressnitz-Ernst, who has been bringing a breath of fresh air to the industry with her cleaning company since 2024, knows exactly that. As a trained monument, façade and building cleaner, she has years of experience in professional cleaning, but she wanted more: more quality, more professionalism, more humanity.
Her company offers an all-in-one service for property management companies, businesses and private households. From classic household cleaning to green maintenance and winter services - everything from a single source, reliably and discreetly. Private households in particular benefit from tailor-made solutions: Whether families, senior citizens or people with physical disabilities - Melissa Pressnitz-Ernst ensures a clean and well-maintained home.
Reliable partner for property managers and companies
Melissa Pressnitz-Ernst is a reliable and professional contact for property managers and companies. In addition to thorough cleaning, her services also include green maintenance and winter services. Especially in the cold season, precision and flexibility in terms of time are essential to ensure the safety of residents and visitors. Here she relies on fast response times and careful execution - with a lot of heart and commitment.
What makes it special: The senior package
Older people in particular are often dependent on help in the household. However, professional cleaning should not just be a luxury, but should remain affordable for everyone. That's why Melissa Pressnitz-Ernst offers a specially tailored package for senior citizens - practical, reliable and fairly priced.
Modern, flexible and customer-friendly
Customers benefit from specially developed service packages and a simple online appointment booking system that works without any cumbersome bureaucracy. Those who prefer the classic approach can of course also book by telephone. Another plus point: special cleaning agents and appliances are used for allergy sufferers to ensure a healthy home.
Further information
For more information on the services offered by Melissa Pressnitz-Ernst, please visit the website or call +43 660/7708641
Secure new customer promotion now!
For all new companies and property managers who opt for the Melissa's Objektzauber service: The first hour of service is free for bookings made by May 31, 2025. Book - try it out - be amazed! Take the opportunity and ensure cleanliness in good time - because it's not for nothing!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.