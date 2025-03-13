Putin wants to give answers today – and provokes

"If the answer is 'yes', we will know that we have made real progress and there is a real chance for peace," said US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. However, if the Russians reject the offer for a ceasefire, "that would be highly regrettable and would make their intentions clear". According to Rubio, European sanctions will also play a role in possible negotiations with Russia on peace in Ukraine. For peace in Ukraine, there would have to be a decision by the Europeans on "what they will do with these sanctions and so on". The frozen Russian assets would also play a role.