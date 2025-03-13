More than just the VW ID.1
Electricity for everyone: five electric cars for less than 20,000 euros
VW presented its vision of an affordable electric car to great media attention and showed us the ID.Every1, which could be called the ID.1 in series production. However, when it comes onto the market in two years' time, it will be neither the first nor the only electric car for under 20,000 euros.
The field of affordable electric cars is slowly gaining momentum. While a group of vehicles in the price range of around 25,000 euros that are reasonably suitable for everyday use is just establishing itself, the next red pencil knights are already warming up and want to undercut the 20,000 euro mark. And we are no longer just talking about supposed price breakers from China that promise minimal mobility in subcompact cars.
The Europeans have apparently also recognized the signs of the times and have tightened the cost corset once again. They will only be able to meet the CO2 targets if they increase their electric registrations. And this will only be possible if prices fall in return.
They have apparently realized this even in Wolfsburg. Even before the ID.2 is unveiled at the end of this year as something like the true Golf of Generation E and then comes onto the market in 2026 for prices of around €25,000, the Lower Saxony-based company is showing us the ID.1, at least as a study, for which a one at the top of the price list is the target. As is so often the case, however, VW still needs a little time: when the legitimate heir to the E-Up goes on sale in two years' time, it will no longer be alone. The competition is also cutting costs. Bad for the company from Lower Saxony, good for customers. After all, they will suddenly have a bit of choice in the price range below 20,000 euros.
VW ID.1: The comeback of the Volkswagen
The company from Lower Saxony dug up the idea of the Up again and launched a small electric entry-level model. Just unveiled as a study with the promising name ID.Every1 (ID "Everyman"), it is actually intended to be a car for everyone and therefore only costs 20,000 euros. Nevertheless, it offers a four-door car of a solid 3.88 meters with space for four people and 305 liters of luggage and an electric drive with a range of at least 250 kilometers.
Citroen e-C3: French pioneer
It was the first electric European under 25,000 euros and is already leading the way in the latest price war. After Citroen launched the eC3 a year ago for prices starting at just over 23,000, the French are now offering a slimmed-down entry-level version this year. Although it will only travel 200 instead of 326 kilometers on a single charge, it will only cost 19,990 euros.
Renault Twingo: Roll backwards to the front
Renault is making progress by looking backwards. That was the case with the R5, it will be the case with the R4 and the French company wants to keep it that way at the lower end of the price range with the new Twingo when the icon of the 1990s celebrates its comeback next year. Shrunk to 3.75 meters and equipped with a battery for around 300 kilometers in the city cycle, the city runabout with the classic googly eyes of the original from 1993 will also start at less than 20,000 euros.
Dacia Spring: Spring awakening from Romania
Next year, Dacia wants to prove to us that this modular system can be even cheaper with the successor to the Spring. The only difference is that this time it will no longer be produced in China, but will come from Romania as a reaction to the EU import duties on electric cars from the Middle Kingdom. And it will no longer be based on a Chinese design, but on the new Twingo. But Dacia wouldn't be Dacia if they didn't have greater ambitions for lower prices: 18,000 euros is their starting price.
BYD Seagull: Saving with charm
The battery world champion BYD wants to bring its Seagull to Europe this year. Nobody knows yet what the export version will look like and whether it might even be built here. But at home, BYD is proving with the Seagull just how good such a small electric car can look.
With a length of 3.78 meters and a wheelbase of 2.50 meters, it also offers enough space for two adults in the rear, at least temporarily, and surprises with extras such as digital instruments, a 12.8-inch display on the center console and a wireless charging cradle for smartphones instead of frugal equipment. Above all, it can travel 305 kilometers on a 30 kWh battery charge in the base model in the Chinese cycle and even 405 kilometers on a 38 kWh charge in the top version for the equivalent of less than 15,000 euros.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
