Electricity for everyone: five electric cars for less than 20,000 euros

They have apparently realized this even in Wolfsburg. Even before the ID.2 is unveiled at the end of this year as something like the true Golf of Generation E and then comes onto the market in 2026 for prices of around €25,000, the Lower Saxony-based company is showing us the ID.1, at least as a study, for which a one at the top of the price list is the target. As is so often the case, however, VW still needs a little time: when the legitimate heir to the E-Up goes on sale in two years' time, it will no longer be alone. The competition is also cutting costs. Bad for the company from Lower Saxony, good for customers. After all, they will suddenly have a bit of choice in the price range below 20,000 euros.