The brakes are still on, but the end is in the air

Even though its end is already in sight, the police are not giving up on the "Luft-Hunderter": officers are currently regularly checking the freeway sections in the greater Graz area and are also eagerly handing out speeding tickets, as some "Krone" readers tell us. But when could the speed limit actually disappear permanently? Many of the penalized drivers are asking themselves this question, especially as some time has already passed since the new blue-black government made the announcement.