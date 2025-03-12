IG-L hundred
The brakes are still on, but the end is in the air
The department will provide the FPÖ State Councillor for the Environment with figures on the "Luft-Hunderter" this week: the state government will decide in March whether to abolish the IG-L or keep it - but the end is already in the air! It could be as early as spring.
Even though its end is already in sight, the police are not giving up on the "Luft-Hunderter": officers are currently regularly checking the freeway sections in the greater Graz area and are also eagerly handing out speeding tickets, as some "Krone" readers tell us. But when could the speed limit actually disappear permanently? Many of the penalized drivers are asking themselves this question, especially as some time has already passed since the new blue-black government made the announcement.
Result of this week's audit
Immediately after the conclusion of the Seggau retreat at the end of January, FPÖ State Councillor for the Environment Hannes Amesbauer gave "his" Department 13 the task of putting all the facts surrounding the "IG-L" on the table. "We expect the results of this review this week," says the provincial council office. On the basis of this data, the politicians will then decide whether to abolish or retain it - in March!
However, the direction of travel has long been clear. The Freedom Party wants an end to the particulate matter limit, and as quickly as possible. If the Styrian "air hundred" is actually overturned politically, implementation can happen very quickly. It would be ready by spring.
