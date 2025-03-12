District series - 1030
The Landstraße top dog wants to know what’s what
With Erich Hohenberger, Landstraße has the longest-serving district leader in Vienna. Thanks to him, the 3rd district is firmly in red hands. It could be a close race for 2nd place. In our series on the Vienna elections, we take a closer look at the districts. And we asked the top candidates in the district council the most pressing questions.
Landstrasse is traditionally considered one of the most diverse districts in the capital. Between its historical proximity to the city center and dynamic new development, the district offers space for a lively mix of residential areas, office locations and cultural facilities.
The SPÖ currently has a reassuring lead - but has lost more and more of its immense dominance from 20 years ago.
As a result, both the Greens and the ÖVP have made steady gains in recent elections. The Greens are benefiting in particular from the increasing importance of environmental issues and sustainable urban development, while the ÖVP wants to establish itself more strongly than before as a reliable force in the middle-class milieu.
Who benefits from federal development
The FPÖ, on the other hand, is struggling to stabilize its voter base after recently suffering losses - in the last election, it fell from second to fifth place. It will be interesting to see how the Neos can benefit from government participation in the city and federal government. They are once again focusing on urban issues and trying to position themselves as a modern alternative in the urban-liberal area.
Challenges in the district
The main challenges currently facing the district include issues relating to housing, transport and the development of new districts. In particular, the balance between necessary housing construction and the preservation of urban green spaces is a major concern for the population. In addition, there are discussions about traffic calming, the expansion of public transport and the promotion of cycle paths, which repeatedly highlight lines of conflict between the parties.
The 3rd district therefore remains exciting: ultimately, the decisive factor will be how convincingly the parties can provide answers to the key questions surrounding urban growth, mobility and sustainability. The different concepts for the new Landstraßer Hauptstraße show just how far apart the positions are in some cases.
