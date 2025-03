“Can still fully understand the feelings from Rio”

Tanja Frank was already able to steer a small boat at the age of two and a half and sailed her first regattas at the age of five. So it should come as no surprise that, at 32, she is now drawing a line under her successful career, which culminated in her winning a bronze medal at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, when she saved Austria from a medal-less Summer Games alongside Thomas Zajac in the Nacra17. A week she often thinks back to.