61-year-old loses his skis
Swept away by avalanche: Man walked down into the valley
Shock for a ski tourer on Tuesday in East Tyrol! On the way to the summit of the Deferegger Pfannhorn, the local man (61) was swept away by a snow slab and partially buried. The man was able to free himself from the avalanche, but lost his skis in the process. An arduous descent was the result.
The 61-year-old was on his way to the Deferegger Pfannhorn with several ski tour colleagues in St. Jakob im Defereggen on Tuesday. In the upper area, at around 2,700 meters, visibility and the weather deteriorated, forcing the group to abandon the tour. "The man decided to continue climbing towards the summit as the only one in the group," according to the police.
Skis no longer found
To the east of the summit on a steep slope, however, a snow slab broke loose, which carried the ski tourer a short distance and partially buried him. "The victim was able to free himself from the avalanche, but lost his skis and was unable to find them again," said the executive. As a result, he walked back to his colleagues, who made an emergency call.
Only suffered minor bruises
Due to the weather conditions, a helicopter rescue was not possible in the upper area. "In consultation with the mountain rescue team, the man walked downhill on foot, maintaining constant contact," the investigators emphasize. Due to his very good physical condition, the Austrian made good progress in the terrain and ultimately descended the entire route on foot to the starting point of the tour accompanied by his companions. The 61-year-old only suffered minor bruising as a result of the burial and was otherwise uninjured.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.