Swept away by avalanche: Man walked down into the valley

Only suffered minor bruises

Due to the weather conditions, a helicopter rescue was not possible in the upper area. "In consultation with the mountain rescue team, the man walked downhill on foot, maintaining constant contact," the investigators emphasize. Due to his very good physical condition, the Austrian made good progress in the terrain and ultimately descended the entire route on foot to the starting point of the tour accompanied by his companions. The 61-year-old only suffered minor bruising as a result of the burial and was otherwise uninjured.