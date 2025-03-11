SPÖ against the federal government
Even more financial burdens for pensioners
With a motion in the state parliament, the SPÖ is opposing federal plans to drastically increase health insurance for older generations - supported by the Green coalition partner.
Senior citizens should not be asked to pay for the problems caused by the previous federal government. They should not have to pay a single cent to save the Republic's finances!" This criticism from SPÖ party chairman Roland Fürst is clearly directed against an increase in health insurance contributions for pensioners. He describes the plan as "anti-social".
The pension system is not financially viable, it has been said. In fact, we had a surplus of €730 million in 2022. This is one of the best systems in the world.
SPÖ-Klubobmann Roland Fürst
Criticism from Fürst
Pensioners have paid health insurance contributions of 7.5% for their entire working life. "Now, in old age, when they need the pre-financed benefits, even more money is to be taken out of their pockets. That is unacceptable," says Fürst.
Higher health insurance
The increase in health insurance contributions from 5.1 to 6 percent is expected to save 270 million euros. "This means that every pensioner will lose 100 to 300 euros per year," says Fürst. As a clear signal against the federal plans, the SPÖ has announced a motion for a resolution in the state parliament session on March 20.
Lawsuit in the pipeline
A constitutional complaint is also on the table if the protection of legitimate expectations is violated. The details will follow as soon as the black-red-pink measures are available in concrete terms. The SPÖ reserves the right to take constitutional action against a statutory increase in the retirement age.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
