Medicines: EU wants to reduce dependence on Asia

German pharmacists want to be allowed to suggest alternatives themselves

Gabriele Overwiening, President of the Federal Union of German Pharmacists' Associations, spoke out in favor of pharmacists being allowed to suggest alternatives for out-of-stock medicines themselves in the future. Until now, this has required a prescription from a doctor. Patients sometimes have to visit the doctor and pharmacy several times before they receive a suitable medication. The Austrian Pharmacists' Association has also been calling for an improvement in the security of supply in this country for some time.