Feldkirch reports archaeological finds

Jug from the 18th century

The layers of backfill uncovered in the former Entenbach bed contain numerous finds from the 19th and early 20th centuries. These objects found their way into the former course of the stream, often as settlement waste. Particularly noteworthy are a fragment of a jug stamped with "FACHINGER MIN WASSER" and the Nassau lion, dated between 1791 and 1831, as well as a fragment of a pie pot from Sarreguemines (France), produced in the late 19th to early 20th century. The pot bears the inscription "Terre a feu, Sarreguemines" and a characteristic satyr head appliqué.