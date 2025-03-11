New cell phone parking scam

Once again, criminals have come up with a new method to take money out of their victims' pockets. Quishing is the name of the new scam. It involves manipulating QR codes on parking machines and other public places to lure drivers to fake payment pages. The fraudsters cover the genuine QR codes with almost identical stickers that are visually almost indistinguishable. Scanning the code takes you to a website where you have to enter your license plate number, parking time and credit card details. Particularly insidious: the cell phone's security software barely recognizes these attacks, which means that the victims reveal their sensitive data unnoticed.