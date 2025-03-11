Dead and injured
Huge swarm of drones haunts Moscow
On Tuesday night, the Russian capital was hit by an unprecedented drone attack. The media and authorities are talking about the largest attack on Moscow and the surrounding area to date. Four airports in the metropolis and two other regions are closed.
Videos of burning apartments around Moscow are doing the rounds, while aid workers report that a parking lot in the capital region was on fire. 91 drones were destroyed during the approach to Moscow, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense. Governor Andrey Vorobyov reported one death and three injuries. The news Telegram channel Baza, which is close to the Russian security services, reported nine injuries, including two children.
Several apartments were damaged, the governor announced on Telegram. The residents of seven apartments also had to be evacuated. According to the Tass news agency, train services were also suspended in the Moscow suburb of Domodedovo. The Ria news agency reported damage to the rail infrastructure.
Attack before talks in Jeddah
The drone attacks took place shortly before the start of talks between the top representatives of the USA and Ukraine in the Saudi port city of Jeddah. The Russian Foreign Ministry identified a connection between the Ukrainian attacks and the visit of OSCE Secretary General Feridun Sinirlioğlu to the Russian capital, which was also scheduled for Tuesday.
According to eyewitnesses, a drone just hit the roof of the apartment building:
337 Ukrainian drones shot down over Russia
According to the TASS news agency, a total of 337 Ukrainian drones were shot down over Russia during the night, according to the Ministry of Defense in Moscow. A total of 126 drones were intercepted over the Kursk region on the border with Ukraine, with the remainder in eight other regions of the country.
Air attack on Kiev
According to Ukrainian reports, Russia launched an air attack on the capital Kiev on Monday evening. This was announced by the military. According to eyewitnesses, explosions could be heard in Kiev and the surrounding area. The air defense system was in operation to intercept Russian drones, the capital's military administration announced.
Ukraine has been defending itself against the Russian invasion for more than three years with Western help. As part of its defensive campaign, it has repeatedly attacked targets in Russia.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
