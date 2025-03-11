Fear of vaccinations
Half of young people no longer trust conventional medicine
Austria's healthcare system is in a deep crisis. Almost one in three Austrians feels let down by the system. And: trust in the Austrian healthcare system is suffering, and the younger generation in particular is worried, according to a new study published in the "Krone" newspaper.
"One of our biggest problem areas is communication, namely the lack of communication," says procurement law expert Martin Schiefer. Young people in particular have no information about the state of the healthcare system and don't know where to turn. "This is not only fatal in the healthcare system, but also in democracy," says Schiefer.
The worrying study was commissioned on the occasion of the Health Makers Festival on March 13 in collaboration with Schiefer Rechtsanwälte and communications consultancy Ketchum. One in two people fear that they will not receive adequate care in old age. 68 percent see a clear difference in quality between private and statutory care.
No more trust in conventional medicine
The figures speak for themselves: only 58% have confidence in conventional medicine, and less than half (45%) of those under 30 do. This can be seen, for example, in the fact that young people today are afraid of vaccinations. It is a great danger if people lose faith in medicine and trust in the system. This needs to be counteracted, says Julia Bernhardt, initiator of the festival.
Good ideas, but poor implementation
Education and the promotion of digitalization are needed. According to Schiefer, the 50 million euros earmarked for this in the government program are not enough. This health hotline 1450 also needs to be expanded. "It has been around for years, but most people are not aware of it. There are many good ideas, but they don't reach the population."
The population wants reforms
"We need more courage - especially in the healthcare sector. More than half of people want courageous visionaries who tackle and change the system. We need clear communication and leaders who show courage to drive change," says Manisha Joshi, Business Director, Healthcare Lead and DEI expert at Ketchum.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.