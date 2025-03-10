How to get the traffic out of Landstraße

In the second stage, the implementation of two pedestrian zones is also planned. At the level of Rochusmarkt - between Weyrgasse and Erdbergstraße - and between Barichgasse and Juchgasse, all road users will share the road space in future. The speed limit in the meeting zone is 20 km/h. District leader Erich Hohenberger (SPÖ) is satisfied. He emphasizes that "ideas and suggestions can still be incorporated". In addition, a 30 km/h speed limit is to apply along the entire Landstraße in future. The redesign will take around a year. The first two sections should be completed by the end of 2027.