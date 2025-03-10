Diagnosis has been made: Wirtz out for several weeks!

Rolfes hopes for Wirtz in the final spurt of the season

Leverkusen's sporting director Simon Rolfes said: "Florian's absence naturally affects us at this stage of the season, but we will make up for it with a strong team." The 21-year-old will at least be spared the feared end to the season. "We know Florian and know that he will be back as soon as possible. Everyone will support him. We're assuming that he'll be fit again for the final spurt of the season," said Rolfes.