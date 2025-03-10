These are the best restaurants in the country

Tastes are known to differ, but the more than 20,000 members of the "Falstaff" gourmet club, who put over 2,050 restaurants and inns throughout Austria through their paces last year - in the categories of food, service, wine list and ambience - are likely to have come to the same conclusion in terms of taste. The most comprehensive "Restaurant & Inn Guide 2025" to date has just been presented at Vienna City Hall - with many old acquaintances and a few surprises. "Despite challenging times, Austria can look forward to an extraordinary gastronomic diversity that only a few European countries can boast. However, it is not only the breadth, but also the top level that continues to develop encouragingly," says publisher Wolfgang Rosam, alluding to the "newcomer" at the top of the ranking.