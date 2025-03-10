Strike: Air traffic in Germany paralyzed

Berlin: No chaos expected on site

At some airports, the strike action did not begin until the start of operations in the early hours of the morning. At Berlin Capital Airport, the strike started at 3.30 a.m. for the first shift - but there were only a few pickets on site, said union secretary Enrico Rümker in the morning. Take-offs and landings are not expected to take place. However, Rümker does not expect major chaos at BER, as there have been no major problems in recent years thanks to timely announcements in the event of strikes. Berlin Airport had already stated in advance: "All planned departures and arrivals will be affected by the strikes and can therefore not take place."