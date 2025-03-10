Vorteilswelt
25 days in hospital

Vatican confirms: Pope spent a quiet night

Nachrichten
10.03.2025 09:20

The Pope continued to respond positively to the treatments on Monday, according to the Vatican. He spent another quiet night. The pontiff has spent 25 days in hospital and his health situation is "stable with slight progress" despite a complex framework.

The treatments in hospital will continue despite the progress in his health. On Sunday afternoon, the Argentinian had followed the spiritual Lenten retreats in the Paul VI Audience Hall in the Vatican via video link, according to the Vatican. The meditations were led by the Italian Capuchin priest Roberto Pasolini, "Preacher of the Pontifical Household" since November. The title of the retreat, which runs until next Friday, is "The Hope of Eternal Life".

In Sunday's prayer, which was published in full as in the past three weeks, the Pope thanked the doctors for their treatment and the prayers of the faithful. "During my prolonged stay here in hospital, I too experience the care and tenderness of the nursing staff, especially the doctors and medical staff, whom I thank with all my heart. I would like to thank all those who show me their closeness in prayer: I thank you all with all my heart!" the Pope said verbatim.

On Sunday afternoon, the Argentinian followed the spiritual Lenten retreat in the Paul VI Audience Hall in the Vatican via video link.
On Sunday afternoon, the Argentinian followed the spiritual Lenten retreat in the Paul VI Audience Hall in the Vatican via video link.
(Bild: AFP/Filippo MONTEFORTE)

Evening prayer service suspended until March 14
The Vatican has suspended the evening prayer service for the Pope's recovery in St. Peter's Square until March 14. From Monday, the rosary prayer will take place at 5 p.m. in the Vatican Audience Hall as part of the traditional retreat of the Roman Curia, according to a statement from the Vatican. Outsiders will not be able to take part, but will be able to follow the daily moment of prayer on the screen in St. Peter's Square or in the Vatican media.

A week ago, Pope Francis suffered two cases of acute respiratory insufficiency caused by significant accumulations of mucus in the lungs and muscle spasms in the bronchial area. As a result, two bronchoscopies were carried out, during which secretions were aspirated. Since then, the Pope has not suffered any more acute respiratory crises.

Second oldest pontiff in history
Francis has been at the head of 1.4 billion Catholics worldwide since March 2013. Next Thursday, it will be exactly twelve years since he was elected as the successor to German Pope Benedict XVI. At the age of 88, the Argentinian-born Pope is now the second oldest pontiff in the history of the Catholic Church.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

