Vatican confirms: Pope spent a quiet night

In Sunday's prayer, which was published in full as in the past three weeks, the Pope thanked the doctors for their treatment and the prayers of the faithful. "During my prolonged stay here in hospital, I too experience the care and tenderness of the nursing staff, especially the doctors and medical staff, whom I thank with all my heart. I would like to thank all those who show me their closeness in prayer: I thank you all with all my heart!" the Pope said verbatim.