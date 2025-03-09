Pressure on Hamas increased
Israel stops electricity supplies to the Gaza Strip
In order to increase the pressure on the Palestinian terrorist organization Hamas, the Israeli government has now also stopped electricity supplies to the Gaza Strip.
"We will use all the means at our disposal to ensure that all hostages return and we will ensure that Hamas is no longer in Gaza the day after," explained Israel's Energy Minister Eli Cohen in a video message (see below). A week ago, after the first phase of a ceasefire had expired, Israel had already ordered a complete halt to aid deliveries. Aid organizations warned of dramatic consequences for the two million inhabitants of the coastal strip.
The power supply to the Gaza Strip through lines from Israel and Egypt had been patchy for years. After the start of the Gaza war a year and a half ago, the only power station in the Gaza Strip also ceased production. Many people make do with solar energy and generators.
Hamas holds negotiations with US negotiators
Meanwhile, Hamas announced that it had held several talks with a US negotiator over the past few days. The main issue was the release of a hostage with American and Israeli citizenship, said senior Hamas representative Taher Al-Nono. The member of the terrorist organization spoke of positive and flexible interaction. It was also a question of how the agreement aimed at ending the war in the Gaza Strip could be implemented.
