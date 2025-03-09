At the German border
Austria is standing firm on asylum refoulement
The governing coalition between the conservative CDU/CSU and the Social Democrats in Germany is about to enter the home straight. In the event of joint cooperation, they plan to turn asylum seekers away at the borders. Austria reacted immediately and refused to accept these people, according to the Ministry of the Interior.
The leaders of the CDU/CSU and SPD had previously agreed on a common course in migration policy. According to the agreement, people applying for asylum should also be turned back in future when land border controls are extended - but only in coordination with the respective neighboring country.
Austria on a confrontational course
As previously feared, Austria is opposing Germany's plan and is taking a confrontational stance. According to Austria, people applying for asylum may not be turned away informally at the border under current EU law.
The Ministry of the Interior has therefore instructed the relevant state police directorates "not to accept" refusals of entry by the German authorities in violation of EU law. In addition, reports are to be made "immediately" in the event of such observations, the German news agency dpa was asked.
Austria: Restrictive asylum measures planned
The new Austrian coalition of ÖVP, SPÖ and NEOS is itself planning restrictive measures in the areas of asylum and migration. For example, family reunification for persons entitled to protection is to be temporarily halted.
The CDU/CSU and SPD are planning a similar step, which would affect relatives of refugees with restricted protection status. Austria's federal government also reserves the right to trigger the EU emergency clause in the event of an increase in asylum applications and to stop accepting new applications altogether.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.