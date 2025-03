This is how Karius wife Leotta goes shopping in Düsseldorf

She is documenting all kinds of things from this trip. Diletta strolling through the old town, Diletta striking a sexy pose in front of the mirror in her hotel room, Diletta cuddling with Loris Karius - and shopping. She is photographed in front of the chocolate shelf, wearing blue jeans and a beige coat. It's open and she's wearing little more than a bra underneath. An interesting outfit for a simple trip to the grocery store (you can see it in the following post, click/swipe five times to the right):