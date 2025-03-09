Vorteilswelt
Has been there for 4 years

Mystery surrounding ghost car in Europark parking lot

Nachrichten
09.03.2025 10:00

A light gray Opel has been standing motionless in front of Salzburg's Europark for four and a half years. There is no trace of the owner. A look inside the vehicle provides clues.

0 Kommentare

Moss is growing on the underside of the driver's door, the body is rusting away and the tires have long since run out of air. If you are a regular visitor to the Europark shopping center, you may have already noticed the light grey Opel in the outside parking lot. It has been rotting away there for four and a half years.

The car has appeared in all Google Street View reviews since January 2021. (Bild: Google Maps)
The car has appeared in all Google Street View reviews since January 2021.
(Bild: Google Maps)

"Krone research shows that the car was parked there between September 2020 and January 2021. Annual reviews on Google Maps show this. Even then, the car was not parked there legally: the license plate had already expired in 2017. But who parked the car there? Who does it belong to? And why is nobody missing it?

Moss, rust and the weather are taking their toll on the car. (Bild: Tröster Andreas)
Moss, rust and the weather are taking their toll on the car.
(Bild: Tröster Andreas)

A look inside the car reveals a lot of personal details. It seems as if the owner had just gone shopping in the Europark: There is a torn-open parcel on the back seat. Perhaps the owner has just picked up an online purchase or wanted to return it. There is a glasses case on the front passenger seat and a child seat on the back seat. The number plate still on the car is also known. The vehicle is registered in Salzburg City.

(Bild: Tröster Andreas)
(Bild: Tröster Andreas)

The Europark-Center management knows about the car in its parking lot - but nothing about the owner. For this reason, "we have so far refrained from having the vehicle towed away at our expense or taking legal action," it says.

Owner theoretically faces a fine of up to 10,000 euros 
In theory, there are already enough nasty surprises waiting for the owner of the car. After all, it is doubtful whether the owner will continue to cover ongoing costs such as vehicle tax and insurance for the car. At the very least, the owner could theoretically face a fine of up to 10,000 euros for moving the car to the Europark parking lot despite the expired sticker. If he is ever found ...

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Elisa Torner
Elisa Torner
