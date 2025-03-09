FPÖ government grandees suddenly understand women

There is now officially also a deputy LH

With so much defensiveness against the feminization of the German language, it is surprising what the FPÖ members Haimbuchner and Günther Steinkellner agreed to in the government this week: the new rules of procedure of the Upper Austrian state government - because they were amended with regard to gender-equitable language of all things. For example, it now recognizes that there is also a "deputy governor" and that "the deputy" (instead of the representative) of members of the government is entitled to the vote of the person represented in addition to (instead of his/her) own vote when resolutions are passed.