She loved extreme sports
Travel influencer (28) died in climbing accident
Influencer Maria Eftimova loved traveling and life - but her passion for exploring remote places has now become the 28-year-old's undoing. During a mountaineering tour in Wales, the Bulgarian-born woman, who lives in England, fell 20 meters to her death.
Maria Eftimova was a civil engineering student at the University of Salford and had made a name for herself as a travel influencer. At the end of February, the adventurous woman was traveling with friends in the Eryri National Park to climb Mount Tryfan.
A terrible accident happened on the ascent to the 918-metre-high mountain: Eftimova slipped on a rock formation and fell 20 meters. The young woman was injured in the head.
Friends mourned the young woman on Facebook:
Her travel companions alerted the rescue services, who quickly arrived at the scene of the accident. But the helpers could do nothing more for the Englishwoman - despite the resuscitation measures initiated, she died at the scene of the accident. The autopsy revealed that she had suffered a fractured skull.
"Maria was a unique person who enjoyed life to the full - not only adventurous and free-spirited, but also incredibly kind, intelligent and selfless," mourned a friend of the deceased, Megan Griffiths, after the tragedy. Another friend set up a fundraising page to help her family financially with the repatriation of her human remains.
Influencer was looking forward to a vacation in Austria
"She loved extreme sports," the platform explains. "She had an unquenchable thirst for life and to explore the beauty of our world. Tragically, she was taken from her family far, far, far too soon!" says Victoria Critchley. She was particularly looking forward to her upcoming trip to Austria, where she wanted to go snowboarding.
The tour to the mountain peak where Eftimova fell is a mixture of hiking and climbing, as the BBC reported. It is difficult to climb conventionally, especially in bad weather. As there are no marked hiking trails to the summit, you have to use your hands and climb to reach the top.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
