"Krone" Job Day:
Young people take the first step towards a career
Pupils from all over Styria went to Kobenz yesterday for the "Krone" JobTag. They were able to gather impressions for the future at various presentations and experience stands.
Two days earlier, Max Lercher had hosted the SPÖ's (hearty) political Ash Wednesday here, but on Friday the atmosphere in the Zechnerhalle in Kobenz was completely different: young people flocked from stand to stand to perhaps take the first step towards a successful career here.
Welcome to the "Krone" JobTag! Pupils and adults alike had the opportunity to obtain comprehensive information, listen to presentations and get a taste of the world of some professions at practical stations at this apprenticeship and skilled workers fair.
Here are some pictures from the "Krone" Job Day:
More than 1000 pupils visit
More than a thousand young people met 25 top Styrian companies. Visitors were able to find out about vacancies at all career levels and learn all about the companies
The interaction area was the highlight for many pupils. Whether it was measuring blood sugar at Caritas, shaping composite pipes at the provincial guild of plumbers or completing a police course, there was something for everyone at the practical stations.
Prominent visitors were also welcomed to Kobenz: Styrian Governor Mario Kunasek (FPÖ), State Councillor Simone Schmiedtbauer (ÖVP) and Styrian Education Director Elisabeth Meixner mingled with the guests, as did Styrian Chamber of Commerce President Josef Herk, his Chamber of Labor counterpart Josef Pesserl and "Krone" editor-in-chief Klaus Herrmann.
"I thought the whole fair was very cool"
The reactions of the young ladies and gentlemen were extremely positive across the board, as our survey shows:
"I was very interested in the police hands-on station and the stand of the Austrian Armed Forces, and the glass engraving was also cool. But I would like to become a metal construction technician."
Raphael
Bild: Jauschowetz Christian
"My grandfather was an apprentice trainer at Voestalpine, he said I should have a look. I'm very happy with my apprenticeship as a mechatronics technician."
Sebastian
Bild: Jauschowetz Christian
"I think the whole trade fair here in Kobenz is very cool. There is a lot to look at and try out. I'm most interested in the police station."
Laura
Bild: Jauschowetz Christian
"I'm doing an apprenticeship as a machining technician at Voestalpine in Zeltweg. I mainly operate large machines. I really like that."
Dominik
Bild: Jauschowetz Christian
"I've just built an extension cable myself. That was very cool. I insulated small cables inside. I'm very interested in the electrical field."
Hansi
Bild: Jauschowetz Christian
The fair was also well received by the companies represented at the "Krone" JobTag. Many saw it as an ideal opportunity to recruit new employees. The foundations for many a career were laid on Friday.
