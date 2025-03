This is how much the Krügerl costs this year at the Schweizerhaus

It is the 105th anniversary season for the long-established Kolarik restaurant family. Listed in every travel guide as a tourist destination in the Prater, the Schweizerhaus is now known beyond the city limits. With 190 employees - kitchen, waiters and administration - the traditional business is also a major employer in Vienna. Now it is looking forward to the start of the season: After a winter break of almost five months, the beer will be flowing from the taps again in just under a week, on March 15. This will be accompanied by the traditional crispy stilton and potato pancakes.