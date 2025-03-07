Kicks against police officer
Bloody bite at the ball and woke up in the cell
Trial in Eisenstadt: A young man from Burgenland came to the A-level ball in Oberwart drunk as a skunk. He went on the rampage, bit a security guard on the finger and kicked a police officer in the guardroom on the knee. "I don't know anything about that evening," said the accused.
It was an instructive two hours for the young man from Burgenland at the Eisenstadt Regional Court: he learned just how out of character he had been at the school prom in Oberwart on October 19, 2024. "I can't remember anything," says the 24-year-old. "Just that I got there drunk and woke up in the cell." - With 2.7 per mille.
Inspector on sick leave
The self-confessed alcoholic is told that he didn't want to pay at the bar. A security guard was called and he punched him in the chest. The guy was taken outside. There he kicked the officer in the stomach, spat in his face and bit his finger bloody. At the police station, he continued to insult the police inspector and kicked him in the knee - badly bruised! Six days off sick.
Weaning therapy prescribed
The judge is unsympathetic, and she is not considering a diversion, which would have been the third in his case: six months' conditional imprisonment for resisting public authority and grievous bodily harm. He has to pay a total of 2,300 euros to those involved and undergo immediate rehabilitation therapy.
Incidentally, the skilled worker had been dismissed in November because of the outbursts at the ball.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.