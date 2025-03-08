Consequence of the crisis
epunkt
The number of job vacancies in Upper Austria rose slightly compared to January, while the number of job seekers fell - despite this development in February, however, one should not be deceived: The crisis in many sectors of the economy continues. This also has consequences for recruitment specialists such as epunkt.
From service technicians for heating systems to automotive technicians for construction machinery: 233 vacancies are currently advertised on the epunkt website in Upper Austria. How is the current situation, which is forcing most companies to cut costs, affecting the search for personnel? "We are seeing that companies are hiring less, but in a more targeted way. The focus is on the right people," says epunkt founder and Managing Director Daniel Marwan.
25 years ago, the Linz-based company was the first in Austria to offer an online application option. It was launched as an IT specialist exchange to enable IT specialists to be found by potential employers. The first website was prone to errors and data management was done using Excel, Marwan recalls.
Entrepreneurship is like a sine curve - in challenging times, it often looks as if the curve is going to plummet, but if you take a long-term view, you know that the next high is sure to come.
Daniel Marwan, Gründer epunkt
Today, the company relies on AI-supported recruiting and has offices in Vienna, Graz and Salzburg in addition to its headquarters in Linz. The mood of crisis in the industry, which has long since spread to other sectors, has not spared epunkt.
Restructuring measures have been implemented over the past two years and staff reductions have also been necessary. The four-day week introduced in 2022 with the same salary was discontinued after a year and a half. "It no longer fitted in with our working reality," explains Marwan.
