The singing and teaching artistic director of Bregenz

However, only two ensemble numbers from the opera itself were performed on Friday evening in the Seestudio of the Festspielhaus, conducted by Kaapo Ijas. The main part of the master class consisted of each of the six singers singing a well-known aria from their repertoire, interspersed with tips from the two teachers Paasikivi and Kortekangas, the first with more vocal input, the second with a focus on the psychology of the character's character. The Chinese mezzo-soprano Jingjing Xu, who has been cast for the title role of Angelina, presented Mozart's first aria of Sesto from "Titus", and the British tenor Aaron Godfrey-Mayes delighted the audience with the well-known aria of the "secret tear" from Donizetti's "Love Potion".