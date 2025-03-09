Julian Le Play wants to “search, find and let go”

There have always been tours that have been good, but every date is sold out - I don't know if I've ever had that before. It's quite crazy. I'm really happy right now, especially because it feels right to celebrate these five albums after 13 years - for myself as well. And now I've called my booker and said: "Hey, I don't want this to be over!" So yes, we're doing an unplugged tour number two next year, where we'll probably dare to do even more. So the Brucknerhaus in Linz is already fixed, then we'll play at Finkenstein Castle in Carinthia and in the Kasematten in Graz. So it will also be partly open air. But for all those who are sad that they didn't get tickets for this year, we're doing a special Christmas show on December 18th at the Vienna Konzerthaus. At some point I had the idea that I would like to play a fixed show for my audience in my home town once a year - regardless of whether I have an album out or not and regardless of whether things are going well or not. Once a year I would like to play an Advent show - with strings, unplugged.