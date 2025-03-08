Pinzgauer Mayer
Aiming for promotion: “Would be the greatest reward”
The promotion race in the second division could hardly be more exciting. Admira and Ried were separated by just one point before the 19th round. With the Vikings, a Saalfelden team wants to be promoted. The Innviertel side will have to hold their own at Liefering on Sunday.
The title race in the second division could hardly be more exciting. After 18 of 30 rounds, Admira lead the table by just one point ahead of Ried. The Südstädter won 3:2 against Bregenz on Friday. In the end, only one of the two clubs can be promoted to the top division. Ried, at least, has not yet promised the players a bonus: "Promotion would be the greatest reward," says Jonas Mayer from Salzburg. In any case, the motivation is there: "We train very hard and give everything to make sure we end up at the top," emphasizes the Saalfelden native, who wants to return to the Bundesliga with the Innviertler. He has only made one appearance there: The midfielder came on for ten minutes in Rieder's 3-0 defeat at Vienna Austria on September 19, 2022.
In the spring season, the Pinzgau native has also only made two substitute appearances so far, although he was still a regular in the fall. "Just like in the first half of the season, I'm trying to play as well as possible and help the team as much as I can," says the 20-year-old.
On Sunday (12.30), the next three points will come against Liefering in the Red Bull Arena, which the second-placed team in the table should take from the tenth-placed Jungbullen. "The place in the table doesn't mean anything, you can't underestimate any opponent," says Mayer. The Upper Austrians did their duty in the first leg, winning 2:0.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
