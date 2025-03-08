Aiming for promotion: “Would be the greatest reward”

The title race in the second division could hardly be more exciting. After 18 of 30 rounds, Admira lead the table by just one point ahead of Ried. The Südstädter won 3:2 against Bregenz on Friday. In the end, only one of the two clubs can be promoted to the top division. Ried, at least, has not yet promised the players a bonus: "Promotion would be the greatest reward," says Jonas Mayer from Salzburg. In any case, the motivation is there: "We train very hard and give everything to make sure we end up at the top," emphasizes the Saalfelden native, who wants to return to the Bundesliga with the Innviertler. He has only made one appearance there: The midfielder came on for ten minutes in Rieder's 3-0 defeat at Vienna Austria on September 19, 2022.