Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

"I drank too much"

Shock diagnosis for Marc Terenzi: “Then I’ll die”

Nachrichten
07.03.2025 12:39

For years, Marc Terenzi enjoyed a dissolute lifestyle. But the singer is now experiencing the consequences of drugs and alcohol first-hand. The shock diagnosis came during an examination for an umbilical hernia!

0 Kommentare

The doctors discovered that Terenzi had very poor liver values. Diagnosis: alcoholic fatty liver! The 46-year-old now revealed this to the "Bild" newspaper.

"Two bottles of vodka a day"
"I simply drank too much over many years and took too many drugs," he admitted. "Sometimes it was two bottles of vodka a day. If I don't continue on the path I'm on now - without alcohol and drugs - then I'll die."

Marc Terenzi received a shocking diagnosis. He has already turned his life around, and now he doesn't want to fall off the wagon for the sake of his health. (Bild: Hendrik Schmidt / dpa / picturedesk.com)
Marc Terenzi received a shocking diagnosis. He has already turned his life around, and now he doesn't want to fall off the wagon for the sake of his health.
(Bild: Hendrik Schmidt / dpa / picturedesk.com)

The next stage would be cirrhosis of the liver - and this leads to death within five years in 50 percent of those affected if they continue to drink alcohol. 

However, the ex-RTL jungle king is well on his way to a life free of addiction. After a mental breakdown in the summer of last year and a two-month stay in hospital, Terenzi turned his life upside down.

Terenzi put an end to "self-destruction"
And now the health setbacks: On Wednesday, Terenzi had to undergo surgery in Munich for an umbilical hernia. His fatty liver was diagnosed before the operation.

But Terenzi refuses to let this get him down and will continue to work on his full recovery. "I've gained a completely new perspective on the rest of my life," he continued. "I'm now striving for mental and physical health, not self-destruction."

In any case, he has "advice for anyone who has a problem with alcohol and drugs: Get help before it's too late!"

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Sudoku
SpieleBild
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf