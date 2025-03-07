"I drank too much"
Shock diagnosis for Marc Terenzi: “Then I’ll die”
For years, Marc Terenzi enjoyed a dissolute lifestyle. But the singer is now experiencing the consequences of drugs and alcohol first-hand. The shock diagnosis came during an examination for an umbilical hernia!
The doctors discovered that Terenzi had very poor liver values. Diagnosis: alcoholic fatty liver! The 46-year-old now revealed this to the "Bild" newspaper.
"Two bottles of vodka a day"
"I simply drank too much over many years and took too many drugs," he admitted. "Sometimes it was two bottles of vodka a day. If I don't continue on the path I'm on now - without alcohol and drugs - then I'll die."
The next stage would be cirrhosis of the liver - and this leads to death within five years in 50 percent of those affected if they continue to drink alcohol.
However, the ex-RTL jungle king is well on his way to a life free of addiction. After a mental breakdown in the summer of last year and a two-month stay in hospital, Terenzi turned his life upside down.
Terenzi put an end to "self-destruction"
And now the health setbacks: On Wednesday, Terenzi had to undergo surgery in Munich for an umbilical hernia. His fatty liver was diagnosed before the operation.
But Terenzi refuses to let this get him down and will continue to work on his full recovery. "I've gained a completely new perspective on the rest of my life," he continued. "I'm now striving for mental and physical health, not self-destruction."
In any case, he has "advice for anyone who has a problem with alcohol and drugs: Get help before it's too late!"
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.