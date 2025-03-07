Completely "amateurish"
Vacation from prison used for burglary spree
The police were able to put a stop to an offender who broke into several cars in the Tyrolean capital and committed a burglary in a restaurant. Particularly explosive: he is a Tyrolean (33) from Innsbruck prison who is already in custody. He used time out of prison or prison leave for the robberies.
The incidents all took place between January 10 and 12. In the Hötting district, the perpetrator, who was still unknown at the time, broke the side windows of nine parked cars. He stole cash, jewelry and cigarettes amounting to a three-digit euro sum from the vehicles. "Traces were secured on the vehicles during the crime scene work," the police said.
The accused used his prison leave for the burglaries.
The man also broke into a pub in the state capital. There he made off with nine employee lockers. "Cash and other items worth a three-digit euro amount were stolen from the lockers." Traces were also secured at this crime scene.
33-year-old proceeded "amateurishly"
The traces have now been matched to a suspect. Particularly explosive: he is a 33-year-old Tyrolean who has been in prison for some time due to a previous prison sentence. "The suspect used his time out of prison or prison leave for these burglary sprees," explains Christoph Kirchmair, head of the criminal investigation department at the Innsbruck city police command, in an interview with the "Krone" newspaper and goes on to reveal: "He proceeded in an amateurish manner."
Currently in custody for "property offenses"
Kirchmair had clarified with his team in the background whether other crimes could be attributed to the 33-year-old. "But that is not the case at the moment - it makes it difficult for us that the man is exercising his right to refuse to testify," explains the investigator, who reveals that the 33-year-old is currently serving a prison sentence for "property offenses".
Now, of course, it's over with all the trips and furloughs. Once the investigation is complete, the Austrian will be reported to the public prosecutor's office in Innsbruck.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
