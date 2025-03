Canadian crashes his car into a stream bed in Mellau

He wanted to park the car again for this purpose. However, the parking process failed. The brakes suddenly failed and the car rolled over the edge of the terrain at the parking lot eight meters down a steep slope directly into the bed of the Dürrenbach stream. The vacationer suffered undetermined head injuries in the crash. After receiving initial medical treatment on site, he had to be taken to Dornbirn Hospital by ambulance. The fire department then recovered the wreckage from the bed of the stream using a crane.