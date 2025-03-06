"Krone" analysis
Europe turns from spectator to player
Europe is leaving the spectator's stand from which it has enthusiastically applauded Ukraine in recent years and is being forced onto the playing field itself. The aim is to prevent the dictated peace that Donald Trump is seeking for Ukraine. Much is at stake for Europe.
Russian President Vladimir Putin wants to expand his supremacy on the European continent. He is not interested in Ukraine alone. This is just the beginning. A clear indication of this: Russia is continuing to massively build up its armed forces, producing weapons and recruiting 10,000 additional soldiers per month. Eastern European countries such as Poland, Scandinavia and the Baltic states, which share a border with Russia, have long since recognized this and are arming themselves. Poland is even seriously preparing for a military conflict.
Russia wants the USA out of Europe
"Russia has a dual strategic vision: the USA out of Europe - Donald Trump has just announced this favor without any Russian involvement - and, as a result, political dominance on the European continent. In order to achieve this, all means of hybrid warfare such as disinformation, manipulation of elections, influencing political fringe groups and even the destruction of virtual and physical critical infrastructure will continue to be used," says Brigadier Berthold Sandtner, Head of the Institute for Higher Military Leadership at the National Defense Academy, to the "Krone".
Fear of Russia prevails in the East
Many former Eastern Bloc countries see the danger that Putin wants to bring them back into the fold of Mother Russia. They are exposed to even stronger hybrid attacks from Russia than the West. Their already unstable political systems are being further destabilized. Bulgaria and Romania are examples of this.
Scandal in the Oval Office has woken some up
Since the scandal between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Selensky, Trump and his Vice President JD Vance, some people in the rest of Europe have also woken up. They see themselves directly exposed to the danger emanating from Russia. The USA is no longer standing in between with its nuclear umbrella. This is clearly demonstrated by today's crisis summit and the reaction of Norway, which is a founding member of NATO but not an EU country.
The country has increased its financial support for Ukraine to 7.2 billion euros this year. Previously, aid amounting to just under three billion euros was planned for 2025 for the country attacked by Russia. Norway shares a 198-kilometer border with Russia in the far north. Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre said: "We are in the worst security situation for Norway since the Second World War. Jens Stoltenberg, Norwegian Finance Minister and former NATO Secretary General, wrote in an article on Platform X: "Europe must do more."
Europe has hesitated too long
European heads of state and government have often been too hesitant over the past three years, lagging behind developments. Instead of constantly practising indignation and horror, an immediate commitment to the previously refused delivery of long-range German Taurus missiles, for example, would have sent a strong signal.
Trump leaves "Europe as a playground" to Putin
Donald Trump is hell-bent on bringing Ukraine to its knees over the heads of Europe in order to bring the quick "peace" he promised. The price Ukraine and Europe have to pay for this is irrelevant to him. Putin sees Europe as his game and Trump leaves it to him without batting an eyelid.
Hungary pulls out
In addition to its inability to defend itself, Europe also has to contend with problem children such as Hungary. Prime Minister Viktor Orbán did not agree to support Ukraine at the summit. He prefers to maintain good contacts with Russian President Putin and also has a friendly relationship with Trump.
