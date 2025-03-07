Trial in Feldkirch
Christmas party with legal repercussions
A drunken man from Vorarlberg first railed against his work colleagues and then attacked two police officers. On Thursday, he was presented with the receipt for his outburst at Feldkirch Regional Court.
The defendant knows that he did not cover himself in glory with his actions. Consequently, the worker pleads guilty to the charges against him. Although he notes that he can no longer remember the incidents due to his alcohol level at the time.
The case concerns a company Christmas party in Bludenz, at which the 39-year-old lost control of himself. At first, the accused poured himself a drink and later stood behind the bar without being asked. When the man was reprimanded, he began to accost the other guests.
Police officers threatened
After he also makes derogatory remarks against foreigners, the organizer calls the police. But the bully also showed little respect for the officers: "I'll kill you!" he shouted as they tried to take him away. At the trial, the blameless man sits in front of the judge and is ashamed of himself.
He apologizes again to the police officers for his inappropriate behaviour. Judge Martin Mitteregger gives him the benefit of the doubt when sentencing him. He imposes a partial fine of 2,700 euros for resisting public authority. He has to pay half of it. The judgment is final.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
