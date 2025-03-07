Vorteilswelt
Possible return

Will Winnetou soon be riding through Winzendorf again?

Nachrichten
07.03.2025 06:00

Discussions about his home annoyed director Martin Exel so much that he threw in the towel and announced the end of the Karl May Festival in Winzendorf. Now the tide may yet turn for the better and Winnetou and Old Shatterhand may ride through the quarry again in 2026.

0 Kommentare

The Karl May Festival has been running for 30 years, and for 21 years architect Martin Exel has put his heart and soul into the annual performances in the Winzendorf quarry in the district of Wiener Neustadt, which have delighted not only children but also numerous adult Winnetou fans.

Dispute over private house on the festival grounds
Exel had already announced a creative break for this year's 2024. Soon afterwards, the news came that there would be no more festival at all and that the entire site was up for sale - including the house. Disputes over this very house took away his desire to continue the successful show.

Artistic director Martin Exel (left) with his wife Helene and Winzendorf's mayor Peter Mayer (right). (Bild: ZVG Privat)
Artistic director Martin Exel (left) with his wife Helene and Winzendorf's mayor Peter Mayer (right).
(Bild: ZVG Privat)

The entire site is privately owned by Exel. It is dedicated as "special event building land", which means that Exel is also allowed to have an official residence there. However, this official residence was turned into a large villa, which the opposition in the municipal council in particular criticized. Although this was all legal.

This is also confirmed by ÖVP mayor Peter Mayer, who continues to support Exel in his efforts to ensure that he and the festival remain in the town. "They were a great image boost for us, because many people associated Winzendorf with the Karl May Festival," says Mayer.

Zitat Icon

The Karl May Festival has always been a positive figurehead for Winzendorf. We are doing everything we can to persuade Martin Exel to continue.

Peter Mayer, Bürgermeister von Winzendorf

The site is now for sale on Willhaben. It is said to cost 5.7 million euros - including the quarry, event location and residential building. According to Exel, there are already interested parties. However, someone would have to buy it if they wanted to use it for events.

There was repeated criticism because architect Exel put a large residential building on the company premises instead of a company apartment. But that was legal. (Bild: ZVG Stanzel &amp; Co. Immobilien)
There was repeated criticism because architect Exel put a large residential building on the company premises instead of a company apartment. But that was legal.
(Bild: ZVG Stanzel &amp; Co. Immobilien)
Bargain? 26,400m² including quarry and villa are offered on Willhaben for 5.7 million euros. on (Bild: ZVG Stanzel &amp; Co. Immobilien)
Bargain? 26,400m² including quarry and villa are offered on Willhaben for 5.7 million euros. on
(Bild: ZVG Stanzel &amp; Co. Immobilien)
800 spectators can be seated in the quarry arena. Should an interested party be found, it would have to be someone who also wants to use it for events. (Bild: ZVG Stanzel &amp; Co. Immobilien)
800 spectators can be seated in the quarry arena. Should an interested party be found, it would have to be someone who also wants to use it for events.
(Bild: ZVG Stanzel &amp; Co. Immobilien)

However, there are now signs that the disputes are coming to an end
Exel: "The will of the municipality and also of the SPÖ is there to come to a good agreement". And if a suitable buyer is not found after all, Exel would be prepared to let Winnetou live on. "I love these games and can certainly keep them going for another five to ten years."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Doris Seebacher
Doris Seebacher
