Demolition sealed
Anyone who gets too close to the monument now faces a fine
It is probably only a matter of days before the White Horse Inn in Gries am Brenner is history. Monument conservationists intervened at the start of the demolition work. But this could cost them dearly in the future.
When the first excavators drove up to the listed Weißes Rössl on Wednesday, members of the citizens' initiative reacted immediately and stood in front of the machines. The same scenario was repeated on Thursday. The police had to intervene and calm the situation.
Legal action possible
In future, disruptive actions could cost monument conservationists dearly. According to the owner of the Weißes Rössl, a ban has been imposed on the construction site from Friday. In addition to the threat of an administrative fine, the owner could be held harmless for additional costs incurred as a result of disruptive actions. The owner reserves the right to take legal action.
Application against demolition rejected
It is unlikely that the demolition can still be averted by the Monuments Office. According to the owner of the Rössl, the application to stop construction was rejected on Thursday.
Preparatory work is still being carried out around the striking building next to the church, such as shutting down a gas pipe. The walls of the monument could then come down from Monday at the latest.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
