Making strong women visible

Astrid Malle wanted the life of this fearless woman, who stood up for important causes, to be documented in a book. A unanimous decision by the city senate followed, author Alexandra Schmidt went to the archives and wrote 192 pages that tell the story of Maria Tusch, but also of her generation, the hard, unfair life, the struggle and the improvements. "Without her efforts, we would probably still not have many rights today. It took a long time before a self-determined life was possible for women," recalls Constance Mochar, City Councillor for Women, at the book presentation in the Heyn bookshop. "With an editor and graphic designer, this book project was strongly in the hands of women," says publisher Achim Zechner happily.