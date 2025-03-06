Arrest in Innsbruck
Brutal attack in the middle of the street in Innsbruck on Wednesday evening: an argument between two Somalis got completely out of hand. One of the two then pulled a beer bottle over his opponent's head and fled. In the course of a manhunt, the suspect (26) was located. However, he was too drunk to be questioned.
According to the police, the two men (aged 20 and 26) got into an argument in the center of Innsbruck at around 9.15 pm. What it was about is completely unclear. In any case, the situation escalated. The 26-year-old is said to have attacked his younger opponent with a beer bottle, injuring him on the head.
The 26-year-old and his companion could not yet be questioned due to their heavy intoxication.
Eyewitness made an emergency call
After the attack, the alleged attacker and a companion fled the scene. However, an eyewitness made an emergency call. And in the course of a manhunt, the 26-year-old was finally located and arrested. "Due to the heavy intoxication of the 26-year-old and his companion, it has not yet been possible to question them," said the investigators.
Victim was also heavily intoxicated
The alleged attacker was taken to the Innsbruck police detention center after a medical examination. The 20-year-old injured man was taken to Innsbruck Hospital after first aid. It was also not yet possible to question him due to his heavy intoxication.
