Demand for data centers is also increasing in Austria

According to the Chamber of Commerce, the global market for data centers is estimated to be worth around 412 billion euros this year and is growing at an average annual rate of a good eight percent. The market is expected to reach a volume of around 568 billion euros by 2029. The importance of the market is also growing in Europe. Its energy consumption here alone could increase to 98.5 terawatt hours (TWh) by 2030, which corresponds to growth of 28% compared to 2018.