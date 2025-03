“We have to keep the hurdles as low as possible”

The topic of young talent in alpine skiing for a successful future in the ski circus will keep the Austrian Ski Association (ÖSV) busy for years to come. "The age group world rankings show us that we are not up to date at the moment," emphasizes Jürgen Graller. The man from Schladming worked for the ÖSV and was then national coach of the German women's ski team. He is currently Manager Junior Racing at the long-established company Atomic. Nations such as Norway are well ahead of the Austrian representatives in the 2007 age group - as in certain disciplines in the World Cup.