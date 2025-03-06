Vorteilswelt
Kastner or Jonke

Two new trump cards! The “vice-chair” costs money

Nachrichten
06.03.2025 12:00

Scheider list against Team Carinthia, next round. Alexander Kastner could remain deputy mayor of Klagenfurt until 2027 after all in the race against Patrick Jonke. Because his party leader Gerhard Köfer has two financial trump cards up his sleeve.

As reported, Alexander Kastner from Team Kärnten, a full-time army officer, wants to remain deputy mayor of Klagenfurt until the end of the legislative period (in March 2027), although Liste Scheider club leader Patrick Jonke had announced that he would replace him as deputy mayor at the municipal council meeting on April 29. Jonke even had a letter of resignation from Kastner in his hand. However, everything now looks different again.

Party leader Gerhard Köfer (l) holds the trump card against Christian Scheider.
After all, Team Carinthia party leader and Spittal mayor Gerhard Köfer is still very much involved in Klagenfurt. As reported, he kicked Scheider out of the party and contractually stipulated that Team Kärnten would be entitled to the second, fourth and sixth municipal seats on the party list in the provincial capital. And this is now blocking Patrick Jonke's plans for the city vice-president, who is to be number two in future.

Debate in Spittal
According to the party, a hefty penalty is due for this. Köfer could also demand 60,000 euros back from the club funding. Scheider and Jonke recently met with Köfer in Spittal to discuss the matter. "We have achieved something historic together. Köfer and I have brought the party from 0.8 to 24 percent of the vote," Scheider says conciliatory. "I always enjoy talking to him."

Jonke is also no longer pushing for the vice-chair. So it seems that Scheider's list could now harmonize with Team Carinthia again after all. The chairman of the Klagenfurt finance committee, Rene Cerne, is also from Team Kärnten. "The best thing would be to roll up our sleeves and work, then the best will come out of the election."

Christian Tragner
