Two new trump cards! The “vice-chair” costs money

After all, Team Carinthia party leader and Spittal mayor Gerhard Köfer is still very much involved in Klagenfurt. As reported, he kicked Scheider out of the party and contractually stipulated that Team Kärnten would be entitled to the second, fourth and sixth municipal seats on the party list in the provincial capital. And this is now blocking Patrick Jonke's plans for the city vice-president, who is to be number two in future.