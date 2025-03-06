Bees fly around the world for sweet honey

560 tons of honey a year

"In Carinthia, 560 tons of honey are produced every year," says Elisabeth Thurner, head of the Carinthian Beekeepers' Association. "Most of it is forest honey. There are now 3200 beekeepers in Carinthia, whereas years ago there were only half as many." When it gets colder, the bees need to be fed. Because nothing works without food. "That's why you should make sure there's enough food in the hive." A bee flies out seven to 15 times a day, covering a distance of one to two kilometers. They can even fly at speeds of up to 25 km/h.